Last of Three Ketchikan Men Sentenced in 2017 Meth Case

Alaska Native News Dec 10, 2018.

The last of three Ketchikan men has been sentenced in the August, 2017 Meth bust in that southeast city, by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroeder of the United States Justice Department announced on Monday.

It was announced that 41-year-old Neptali Yadao Dadia was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine conspiracy. At the time that he was arrested on the drug charge, Dadia was already on supervised release for a previous drug conviction.

He now joins his co-conspirators in federal prison. Matthew Speers, age 28, and Jaypee Tolsa Lorenzo, age 33, were previously sentenced in September on similar charges. Speers was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, while Lorenzo was sentenced to 15 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

Dadia “coordinated and directed the distribution of drugs, as well as, collection of drug proceeds from co-conspirators in Ketchikan, and for payment of drugs obtained from

Nevada.” prosecutors said in court. The investigation into the case was initiated in August, 2017 when a suspicious package from Nevada was intercepted, and a search warrant was requested and issued to search the package, and found to contain a teddy bear stuffed with 53.92 grams of Meth.







During the investigation, it was found that Dadia made arrangements with a person outside of the United States to deliver the drugs to nevada where they were then shipped to Speers in Ketchikan where the drugs were split and a portion was delivered to Lorenzo who then turned over those drugs and proceeds over to Dadia.

The investigation also found that this was not the first time that Dadia used this method to have drugs shipped to Alaska. In July, Dadaia used the method to ship two ounces of methamphetamine to the same persons.

Alaska State Troopers and DEA carried out the investigation that resulted in the convictions in the case.