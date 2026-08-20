Temporary Closure of Trails Due to Increased Bear Activity











ANCHORAGE, Alaska – In coordination with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), the

Municipality of Anchorage Department of Parks and Recreation and Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

are temporarily closing several trails in Far North Bicentennial Park and the BLM Campbell Tract as a

precautionary measure due to heightened bear activity. Trail closures include the Rover’s Run Trail and

Salmon Run Trail. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

This decision follows recent close encounters between trail users and brown bears, as well as

observations made by biologists with both ADF&G and BLM monitoring the area.

While bears can be encountered on any Anchorage-area trail, this closure provides space for bears to

forage in an area where they naturally congregate seasonally, while also reducing the risk of negative

human bear encounters. Anchorage Parks and Recreation and BLM urge the public to respect trail

closures, and to exercise caution and bear awareness while recreating.

For more information concerning recreating in bear country, check out the Alaska Department of Fish

and Game website, www.adfg.alaska.gov.

CONTACT

Alaska Department of Fish and Game

907-267-2257

Anchorage Parks and Recreation

907-343-4355

The Bureau of Land Management – Anchorage Field Office

907-267-1246