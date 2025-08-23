Learn the basics of raising chickens in hands-on workshops









Raising chickens doesn’t require a lot of space, just the right information. Jim Vinyard, livestock nutritionist at the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer, will hold three in-person workshops over the next month to discuss how to start and care for a healthy coop.

Two free workshops will be held in the agriculture classroom at the Alaska Pacific University’s Kellogg House, 6404 Lossing Road, Palmer, in collaboration with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m., Vinyard will lead Chicken 101, an introduction to backyard chickens. Participants will learn how to choose the right breed and set up a chicken coop, as well as the essentials of feeding, watering and daily care. Space is limited. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/Chicken101-APU.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m., he will present Chicken 102. In this workshop, Vinyard will explain advanced techniques on egg production and sustainability; health, nutrition and flock management; and how to prepare your chickens for winter in Alaska. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/Chicken102-APU.

For more information, contact Alex Wilson at ajwilson@alaskapacific.edu or Melissa Clampitt at mrclampitt@alaska.edu.

A third workshop will be held in Anchorage on Tuesday, Sept. 2, from 6-8 p.m. In this interactive presentation, Vinyard will focus on the basics of raising chickens and how to differentiate feeds, sprout grains and overwinter chickens. It is a collaboration between the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and Seed Lab, located at 111 W. 6th Ave., Anchorage. There is a $5 materials fee. Register via the online portal or visit https://bit.ly/SeedLabChickens.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.