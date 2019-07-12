Legislative Leaders Continue to Act With a Sense of Urgency as Veto Overrides Fail

- Home
JUNEAU – This week, the clock ran out on the Alaska Legislature’s constitutional opportunity to reject Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s $444 million in budget vetoes through an override vote supported by three-quarters of lawmakers.
This is not the end, and the fight to restore funding for essential services continues with a great sense of urgency.
Legislative leaders are communicating with the governor regularly. Floor sessions will continue to be held in the State Capitol, and finance committee meetings will be held on the road system next week to discuss subjects requested by the governor.
While there are multiple paths toward a compromise that avoids the most damaging consequences of the governor’s vetoes, every day this remains unresolved, effects on Alaska’s economy and communities will worsen:
“Senators are keenly aware of the urgency many are feeling today,” said Senator Cathy Giessel (R-Anchorage). “We want Alaskans to know that the Senate is pursuing every possible avenue for resolution.”
“We hear and share the sense of anxiety Alaskans feel today as our best efforts to override the budget vetoes fell short,” said House Speaker Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham). “Many paths remain for the Legislature and governor to restore the vetoed programs and services, to fully fund a capital budget, and to pass a PFD.”