Leo Hanna Arrested After Being Involved in a Hit and Run Collision

At 5:32 PM on May 2, 2020, a citizen called APD Dispatch to report they were following a suspect in a hit and run collision who was driving a Ford Econoline U-Haul. While doing so safely, and following the dispatcher’s instructions, the caller followed the suspect to Holiday at Boniface and Northern Lights where the male suspect pulled the U-Haul up to the gas pumps. Officers arrived and contacted the U-Haul’s driver, identified as 49-year-old Leo W. Hanna. There was visible damage on the U-Haul. A computer check revealed that Hanna had four outstanding warrants (both felony and misdemeanor) and that he was on both parole and under pre-trial supervision. Officers contacted the Department of Corrections who stated Hanna had let the batteries on his ankle monitor die and that he should be charged with Escape.
Hanna was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the warrants. He was additionally charged with Escape II and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Initial indications are the Hanna was turning left to go from westbound Boundary onto southbound Boniface at the same time that a 2018 blue Chevrolet Impala was across the street and turning left to go from eastbound Caribou onto northbound Boniface. As the two vehicles effectively met in the middle of Boniface, the Chevy’s driver stopped to allow the U-haul to complete its turn. Hanna turned too sharply and the back end of the U-Haul hit the left rear side of the Chevy. When Hanna didn’t stop, the driver of the Chevy began to follow him while calling police. There were no injuries.