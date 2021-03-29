LifeMed Launched following call from Big Lake Man on his Way to Cabin







A Big Lake man is home safe and sound following an incident near Flat Lake on Sunday evening.

At 6:46 pm on Sunday, Alaska State Troopers in Mat-Su received a call from 54-year-old Howard Harold. He reported that he got lost as he was going to his cabin and had frostbitten feet and was suffering chest pains. He said he was stuck in four-foot of snow, according to troopers.

Because of the report from Harold, LifeMed was launched to locate and pick him up.

When LifeMed arrived at the scene, however, Harold refused medical treatment. He was transported by LifeMed to the Big Lake Airport where he was met by Alaska State Troopers and taken to his residence.





