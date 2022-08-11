‘Lock and Load’: Trump-Loving Extremists React to FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago





“None of this demonstrating in the snow shit,” one commenter wrote in a MAGA forum. “Summertime was made for killing fields.”

The far-right in the United States responded ominously to the FBI’s Monday night search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida mansion, with Republican lawmakers and television personalities baselessly accusing the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department and popular as well as anonymous social media users beating the drums of a civil war.

“Lock and load,” says the top comment related to the Mar-a-Lago search on patriots.win—a pro-Trump comment forum that emerged after Reddit banned the r/The_Donald group of nearly 800,000 for repeatedly posting racist and misogynistic content in violation of its rules against harassment and targeting.

When one user asks, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” another suggests that violence is imminent, with “authentic pain” coming soon.

Trump supporters are REALLY excited about the idea of a civil war. Some of the responses to today’s FBI raid: “I already bought my ammo”

“Civil war! Pick up arms, people!”

“Civil War 2.0 just kicked off.”

“Let’s do the war.”

“One step closer to a kinetic civil war.” And more… pic.twitter.com/cG7NvAz9An — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 9, 2022

According to NBC News reporter Ben Collins, the content shared on pro-Trump forums Monday night was arguably even more violent than what was posted in the lead-up to the deadly January 6, 2021 attack.

As he did before last year’s insurrection at the Capitol, Trump only has “to ask us,” notes one commenter. Another writes: “None of this demonstrating in the snow shit. Summertime was made for killing fields.”

Pretty much every Trump/Q forum I’m on is wishcasting Ron DeSantis sending Florida police to somehow intercept federal law enforcement around Mar a Lago. Others are saying they’re waiting for Trump’s permission. “When does the shooting start?” said one TheDonald commenter. pic.twitter.com/aQhn6RYm6X — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 8, 2022

It wasn’t just anonymous posters threatening to mow down their perceived political enemies. For instance, highly influential reactionary Steven Crowder tweeted, “Tomorrow is war,” followed less than 12 hours later by, “Today is war.” The NRA also leapt at the opportunity to boost gun sales.

Fox News hosts and guests, meanwhile, quickly disparaged the Mar-a-Lago search as a “partisan witch hunt,” “dark day for our republic,” “preemptive coup,” “Third World bullshit,” and the work of the “Gestapo” and “Stasi,” as documented by Media Matters for America.

