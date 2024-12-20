Looming Government Shutdown a ‘Terrifying Preview’ of Trump and DOGE

“Nothing like a couple billionaires wreaking havoc on working families right before the holidays,” said Rep. Mark Pocan.
U.S. President Trump and his allies, including billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are blowing up bipartisan efforts to prevent a government shutdown that could begin this weekend with statements opposing a proposed stopgap measure.
“Currently reading the 1,547-page bill to fund the government through mid-March. Expecting every U.S. congressman and senator to do the same,” Ramaswamy posted on Musk’s social media platform X late Tuesday. Trump has asked the two billionaires to co-lead the forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which they have said will pursue massive cuts to federal regulations and spending.
Musk responded to Ramaswamy early Wednesday, asserting that “this bill should not pass,” a sentiment he repeated in several posts throughout the day, as the clock ticked closer to the Friday night deadline set by September legislation.
Ramaswamy also came out against the continuing resolution (CR) Wednesday morning, declaring that a “debt-fueled spending sprees may ‘feel good’ today, but it’s like showering cocaine on an addict.” He blasted various provisions, including $100 billion in disaster relief needed after hurricanes as well as funding to renew the Farm Bill for a year, replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and raise federal lawmakers’ pay.
Donald Trump Jr. then weighed in, taking issue with a provision about subpoenas for U.S. House of Representatives data.
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that he was on a text message thread with Ramaswamy and Musk, claimed that “they understand the situation,” and suggested he convinced them that the CR must pass.