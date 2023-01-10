Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Thanks Kenai Peninsula Law Enforcement Agencies on Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By on Comments Off on Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Thanks Kenai Peninsula Law Enforcement Agencies on Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day


(Kenai Peninsula, AK) – In recognition of Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom today visited law enforcement agencies on the Kenai Peninsula. To show her and Governor Dunleavy’s appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of Alaska’s law enforcement officers and agencies, Lt. Governor Dahlstrom personally delivered pizzas and a heartfelt “thank you.”

“Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a great day to remember and recognize the selflessness and commitment that our LEO communities exemplify. These fine individuals are the heroes who run toward danger when others run away, and are always at the ready help to maintain public safety. Governor Dunleavy and I are constantly humbled by the dedication and sacrifice of Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, Correctional Officers, and Court Services Officers,” said Lt. Governor Dahlstrom.“Alaska’s law enforcement community is one that we are especially thankful for, and wish to extend our appreciation and thanks to everyday – not just today.”

Lt. Governor Dahlstrom visited Wildwood Correctional Center, Soldotna Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Kenai Probation, Pretrial, and Parole Office, Kenai Police Department, and the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center today.
 
Governor Dunleavy has proclaimed January 9, 2023, as “Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.” Read Governor Dunleavy’s proclamation here.
###


  , , , , ,

Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Thanks Kenai Peninsula Law Enforcement Agencies on Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day added by on
View all posts by

See also  This Day in Alaska History-January 10th, 1882