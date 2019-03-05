Lukeville Customs and Border Patrol Officers Seize Combination of Drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a Mexican national Saturday after seizing a combination of marijuana, methamphetamine & fentanyl.
Officers referred a 46-year-old Caborca, Sonora, Mexico man for a secondary inspection of his Chevy truck as he applied to enter the United States from Mexico Saturday morning. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of a combination of drugs within the vehicle’s floor. The drugs were identified as more than 214 pounds of meth, worth more than $643,000. Also seized were nearly 32 pounds of marijuana, worth $16,000 and more than two pounds of fentanyl, worth $33,000.
Officers arrested the subject and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.
Source: CBP