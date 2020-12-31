Lunchtime Chats with Tlingit & Haida

Date: January 7, 2021

Time: Noon – 1:00 PM

Topic:Financial Assistance Programs

Don’t forget to join us January 7th on Facebook for a Lunchtime Chat to hear about Tlingit & Haida’s Financial Assistance Programs!

The weekly chats are hosted by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson on Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page as an opportunity to share information with tribal citizens on Tlingit & Haida’s recent and upcoming activities, programs and services. Each chat will include a Q&A period and close with a random door prize drawing.

The weekly chats are a Facebook Live event so if you follow Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page, you’ll receive a notice that Tlingit & Haida is holding a Facebook Live event as soon as we start. You can also just go to our Facebook page at noon and the live event will be at the top of our timeline.