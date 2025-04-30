Majority of US Voters Support Third Trump Impeachment: Poll





“It’s up to Congress to do their job, defend the Constitution, and impeach and remove Donald Trump from office for his grave abuses of power,” said Free Speech for People’s campaign director



New polling shows a majority of U.S. voters support Congress impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump a third time, which would break a record the Republican set during his first term, when he was twice impeached by the House of Representatives but never convicted by the Senate.

Specifically, a polling memo published Friday by ASO Communications and Research Collaborative shows that just a few months into Trump’s return to the White House, 52% of likely voters across the ideological spectrum somewhat or strongly support impeaching him—including 84% of Democrats, 55% of Independents, and even 20% of his fellow Republicans.

The survey was conducted from April 18-21 by Data for Progress. The polling firm also asked the 1,171 respondents, “Thinking of an impeachment effort led by Democrats in Congress, which of the following comes closest to your view, even if none are exactly right?”

The largest share of respondents (46%)—including 80% of Democrats, 52% of Independents, and 9% of Republicans—said that “Democrats in Congress should attempt to impeach Trump because they have a duty to remove a president that has violated Americans’ constitutional rights and the law.”

Another 38% said Democrats should not impeach Trump because he hasn’t done anything worthy of that, while 17% said they should avoid impeachment “because it is a performative action that will likely fail and make the Democratic Party look weak.”

The Friday memo notes that “support for impeachment is now on par with the levels seen during the two most recent impeachment proceedings—even before a full public case has been presented. This moment offers an opportunity to build that case for the American public and demonstrate that elected leaders are committed to upholding their oaths and are willing to act boldly to protect our freedoms, our families, and our futures.”

In response to the polling, Free Speech for People campaign director Alexandra Flores-Quilty declared that “Americans across the country refuse to let Trump and his allies destroy our democracy.”

Free Speech for People is leading a nonpartisan Impeach Trump Again campaign, which includes a petition that has now been signed by over 370,000 people nationwide. The group’s constitutional lawyers have documented abuses of power by Trump and his billionaire allies since Inauguration Day, from illegal actions targeting immigrants and seeking retribution against perceived adversaries to attacking voting rights and having criminal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams dismissed.

According to Flores-Quilty, “It’s up to Congress to do their job, defend the Constitution, and impeach and remove Donald Trump from office for his grave abuses of power.”

Although the GOP now narrowly holds both chambers of Congress, U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.)—who faces two primary challengers for the 2026 cycle—filed seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday.

More may be coming soon from Rep. Al Green (D-Texas). The Hill reported that Green said during an early April anti-Trump rally: “We need a Senate that will convict him this time, and I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath. He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department. He has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David.”

“And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days,” he told the crowd in Washington, D.C. “Within the next 30 days, I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you.”

Other recent surveys have also found that voters are alarmed by or unhappy with the president. For example, a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from April 21-24 shows that 66% of voters describe his second term as “chaotic,” 59% think it’s “scary,” 54% disapprove of how Trump is handling his job, and 53% believe that the United States is “headed in the wrong direction.”

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted April 18-22 similarly found that 55% of Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance. A majority of voters also said that Trump is “going too far” in trying to expand the power of the presidency, closing federal agencies, laying off government employees, taking measures against political opponents, and trying to end efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in workplaces.

This post has been updated with Congressman Shri Thanedar’s articles of impeachment.



