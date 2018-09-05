Man Arrested in Robbery/Assault at Tudor Road Tobacco Shop

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2018.

APD responded to the strip mall at 2452 Tudor Road after receiving a call from a smoke shop store owner at that location on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a disturbance and interview the shop owner, the department revealed on Wednesday.

When officers interviewed the complainant/victim, the owner told them that he was on his way to his business, High-Class Tobacco, when he received a call from his employee at the store who reported that she had “an uncooperative and intoxicated client in the business.” She described the person, later identified as 21-year-old Calvin L Konig, to the owner and as he arrived at his store location, he saw the suspect leaving his business and so got out and approached Konig.

After making contact with Konig, Konig told the owner that he was going to call the police, but, instead took out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the victim twice in the face before running from the scene, the victim told police.

Police also interviewed the employee in the store. She told officers that she had initially greeted Konig when he entered the store but he did not reply. When she tried to converse with Konig a second time, he replied with profanities and grabbed items from the business and attempted to exit the store. The employee told officers that she grabbed the items from Konig as he kicked the door open and exited the store. Moments later, Konig returned to the business and kicked the door again before leaving. That was when Konig encountered the owner, pepper spraying him before fleeing.

When additional officers responded to the area, they saw Konig running into the trees near the south end of Folker Street near Campbell Creek and gave chase ordering Konig to stop. As they gave chase, they ordered him to comply several times. Konig eventually turned to the officers and gave himself up after they closed on him.







Konig was arrested, cuffed, and placed into a patrol car. After being placed in the patrol car, Konig slipped his cuffs to the front of his body and so had to be removed and re-cuffed.

Following his arrest, Konig was transported to theAnchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Robbery II, Assault III, Assault II x2, and Criminal Mischief.