Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Early Morning Travel Inn Assault Saturday







Anchorage police say they have no suspect descriptions in an assault at the Travel Inn at 720 Gambell Street that occurred at just before 5 am on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the hotel for an assault reported at 4:42 am on Saturday to find a male victim there with life-threatening injuries.

APD says that although there was a group of people at the scene at the time of the assault, all had left prior to police arrival. “The reason for the dispute, and the number of people involved, are still under investigation,” APD reports.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning the incident to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

The investigation is continuing.






