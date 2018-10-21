Margaret Agnguarta Roberts | Hannah Paul Solomon “Woman of Courage” Award

- Home
Margaret Agnguarta Roberts was born and raised in Kodiak, graduating from Kodiak High School in 1967. She was blessed with wonderful parents, Martha Patarochin of Kodiak and Ronald Fadaoff of Woody Island. Margaret has been married to the love of her life, Gary, for 45 years. They are blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Margaret’s Alutiiq name, Agnguarta means, One Who Dances, reflecting her contribution to re-establishing Alutiiq dancing. Over 30 years ago, she founded the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers. She still dances with them today.
Margaret has spent her life advocating for tribes and tribal rights, traditional culture and language preservation, and is dedicated to the health and wellness of the Sugpiaq (Alutiiq) people of the Kodiak Archipelago. Without her drive and passion, many of the programs and benefits our people have would not exist. Margaret has a quiet and compassionate presence, but when necessary, she is forceful voice for tribal rights, fearlessly promoting what is best for Native people.
Margaret serves on numerous boards, chairing the boards for the Alutiiq Museum, Alaska Sea Otter and Sea Lion Commission, and Kodiak Area Native Association’s Health Advisory Committee. She is a board member for Natives of Kodiak, Inc., and the Indigenous People’s Council on Marine Mammals. She is a council member for Tangirnaq (Woody Island) Tribal Council. As President of the Kodiak Tribal Council she helped Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak gain federal recognition. She co-founded United Tribes of Alaska and the Alaska Inter-Tribal Council. In her spare time, Margaret enjoys attending Women’s Wellness Retreats, Dig Afognak’s Language and Music camps, and she never misses the Elders and Youth Conference.
Everything Margaret does helps ensure that our youth know who they are, are proud of who they are and can, and will continue our Native ways of living.
