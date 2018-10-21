2018 President’s Award Honorees-AFN

Click individual images for honoree details
2018 PRESIDENTS AWARDS
Hannah Solomon “Woman of Courage” Award
The Hannah Solomon “Woman of Courage” Award is given to an Alaska Native woman who demonstrates through her life and work the strengths of our culture and values, and exhibits tremendous courage.
Katie John Hunter-Fisher Award
The Katie John Hunter-Fisher Award recognizes an Alaska Native who exemplifies and preserves the spirit of successful subsistence hunting, trapping and sharing, and our way of life. Nominees must acknowledge and ensure that the next generation of providers will carry on the traditions and customs in harmony and peace to sustain their extended families.
Small Business Award
The Small Business award recognizes an Alaska Native business owner or manager who has demonstrated success in business with a commitment with their community, which has improved economic opportunities for Alaska Natives.
Health Award
The Health Award recognizes an Alaska Native who has demonstrated strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the health fields, and whose accomplishments have improved health care for Alaska Natives.
Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education Award
The Eileen Panigeo MacLean Education Award recognizes an Alaska Native who has demonstrated a strong commitment, competence and sensitivity in the education field, and whose accomplishments have improved educational opportunities for Alaska Natives.
Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement
Named for the late Glenn Godfrey, Colonel and Director of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Commissioner of Public Safety. This award recognizes an Alaska Native law enforcement officer, federal, state or local, who has shown outstanding dedication to the safety of the public in any location(s) within Alaska, often requiring heroic courage in the face of danger.
Roger Lang Youth Leadership Award
The Roger Lang Youth Leadership Award recognizes a young man of high school or college age who demonstrates leadership qualities and expand their horizons to challenge themselves to become future leaders.
Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service Award
The Gin’tith (Richard Frank) Military Service Award recognizes an Alaska Native who demonstrates a strong commitment and willingness to serve in the US armed forces in the defense of the Unites States of America.