Marine Veteran Dies While Rescuing Trapped Coal Miners





Marine Corps combat veteran Steven M. Lipscomb lost his life, Nov. 8, while looking after the safety of his crew at the Rolling Thunder Mine in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

“All of West Virginia mourns the loss of this courageous man,” said West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey in a Nov. 14 proclamation, which also ordered state flags flown at half-staff. “He spent his final moments ensuring his men could escape to safety.”

During routine operations at the coal mine, a crew encountered a sudden and substantial inflow of water, said a report from the mine’s owner. Lipscomb was last seen attempting to ensure the safety of his crew but was unable to reach safety himself. All other miners in the area evacuated safely.

“Lipscomb, the foreman, stood his ground until every member of his crew was evacuated. The water filled the shaft, making escape impossible. For five days, crews worked around the clock to rescue Lipscomb, but sadly, he did not survive,” Morrisey said.

“Our coal miners represent some of the most courageous among us, and Steve was a testament to that,” the governor added.

Lipscomb participated in the First Battle of Fallujah in Iraq, which began April 4, 2004, according to his obituary. He was wounded in Iraq seven days later, when his Humvee hit a roadside bomb, said Heather Lipscomb, his wife of 20 years.

The corporal was medically discharged May 1, 2005, as a result of his extensive injuries, she said, adding that they wed as soon as he returned to their hometown of Elkview, West Virginia.

“Retired Marine Steve Lipscomb represents the best of our American military and embodies the hero spirit. This Purple Heart recipient and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran protected his nation and community until the very last day,” said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“Steve’s life will forever be an example of service and sacrifice for myself and for all who serve. My prayers remain with the Lipscomb family; your father, husband and son will never be forgotten,” Hegseth said.

“A great American. Semper Fi, Steve,” wrote Vice President JD Vance on his social media account. Vance is also a Marine veteran. Semper Fi is short for Semper Fidelis, Latin for Always Faithful, the Marine Corps motto.

Lipscomb enlisted in the infantry as a rifleman on Feb. 25, 2002, shortly after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“I think Steven was a very selfless person. He had 17 men on his crew in the coal mines. He was more worried about everybody else getting out and getting to safety, more than he was concerned about himself,” Heather Lipscomb said.

She said she credits his Marine training with preparing him for the arduous rescue task, even if it meant sacrificing his own life.

Steven Lipscomb began his mining career in 2006, working alongside his brother, Joseph, according to his obituary. “Steve built a distinguished career and earned the deep respect of his fellow miners, working his way up to become a foreman in 2015,” it reads.

Lipscomb’s awards include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, ages 13 and 17, as well as a sister, a brother and a sister-in-law.