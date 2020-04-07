Matson Commits $10,000 to Children’s Lunchbox, Boosts Other Community Organizations in Light of Covid-19

Anchorage, Alaska – Matson announced a $10,000 commitment to Children’s Lunchbox to help feed Anchorage schoolchildren. As the Bean’s Café and Children’s Lunchbox corporate partner of the year in 2019, Matson has been a longtime supporter of these organizations. The company sends a group of employee volunteers to assist Children’s Lunchbox in compiling meals each month, so when the call for additional support due to COVID-19 went out, Matson was among the first to respond.
With a record number of Alaskans filing for unemployment, many families are struggling to fill their most basic needs. School is often where students can count on getting a hot meal, and with in-person school attendance cancelled, The Children’s Lunchbox is working to provide meals to stabilize families during this difficult period.
“We’re excited to have our longtime partner Matson on board for this new campaign,” said Lisa Sauder, Executive Director of Bean’s Café. “We know in these coming weeks and months that our families who are already on the edge will face even greater struggles, but if we all work together we can make sure no Anchorage family has to go hungry.”
“We’re proud to support the work Children’s Lunchbox and other organizations are doing to feed families in our communities,” said Bal Dreyfus, senior vice president, Alaska. “This is an uncertain time for all of us, and it’s important that we come together to support the most vulnerable among us. Improving the communities we serve through partnering with local organizations is a core value at Matson. In light of COVID-19, we’re looking at additional ways we can partner with nonprofits that are working to promote the health, safety and wellbeing of all Alaskans.”
In addition to the Children’s Lunchbox commitment, Matson donated the transportation for delivering two container loads of food to the Food Bank of Alaska, has committed to providing lunch for Bean’s Café staff, and has donated $10,000 to the Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence organization.