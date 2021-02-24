Medical Examiner IDs Remains of Man Found Slumped Over Wheel on Glenn Highway Tuesday







While the cause of death of the 56-year-old motorist found dead near mile 52 of the Glenn Highway has not been revealed, his identity was divulged on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the location near mile 52 of the highway at 3:34 pm on Wednesday to find the man, now identified as Richard Sanders of Palmer, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle deceased. The investigation at the scene determined that he had been dead for a number of days. No evidence at the scene indicated foul play but that will be ultimately determined by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.





