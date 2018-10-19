Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Inching Toward $1 Billion

Oct 19, 2018.
Ticket. Image-Megamillions

Ticket. Image-Megamillions

Who wants to be a billionaire?

Americans have a chance — a very slight chance — when the Mega Millions lottery numbers are picked Friday night.

The jackpot has been building since the last winning set of numbers was drawn in July and has climbed to an astounding $970 million and could exceed the billion-dollar mark by the time all tickets are sold.

Meantime, the jackpot for another lottery called Powerball stands at $430 million for a lucky winner in Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of winning either game are about 1 in 302 million, but many consider the fun of dreaming of vast riches worth the price of the $2 ticket.

Source: VOA

Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.

Related Articles:

US Green Card sample. Image-Wikipedia CommonsUS Green Card Lottery Applications Lost, Must be Resubmitted Anthony Scaramucci's first day at the press podium at the White House .Trump Fires Scaramucci From Communications Director Role Nuclear mushroom cloud. Image-CDCCDC Announces January Briefing on Precautions in Event of Nuclear Detonation Budget Bickering Shuts Down Parts of US Government; Vote Set for Monday