Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Inching Toward $1 Billion

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Who wants to be a billionaire?
Americans have a chance — a very slight chance — when the Mega Millions lottery numbers are picked Friday night.
The jackpot has been building since the last winning set of numbers was drawn in July and has climbed to an astounding $970 million and could exceed the billion-dollar mark by the time all tickets are sold.
Meantime, the jackpot for another lottery called Powerball stands at $430 million for a lucky winner in Saturday’s drawing.
The odds of winning either game are about 1 in 302 million, but many consider the fun of dreaming of vast riches worth the price of the $2 ticket.
Source: VOA
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.