Mentasta Man Arrested on Warrant, Snags Additional Charge for Possession of Lighter







Tok-based troopers responded to Mentasta on Monday to investigate a suspicious vehicle in that village. When they arrived in Mentasta, they made contact with Goodman Patrick, who had an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest for probation violations.

Patrick’s arrest warrant was issued for probation violation of a 2018 conviction for Arson I.

In that Anchorage case, Patrick was contacted in connection to a structure fire on Rocky Mountain Court in March of 2018. Patrick would initially tell investigators that he had been kidnapped and had started the fire to escape his kidnappers, he would later change his story and blamed the fire on a faulty breaker box.

The investigation continued and Patrick would finally tell investigators that he had gotten into an altercation with someone he owed money to and after had set the fire in the back room and the living room couch.

Patrick was placed under arrest for the warrant and during the arrest, troopers would discover a lighter in Patrick’s pocket. Patrick, as a condition of his probation is barred from possession of a lighter. He would be charged with an addition count of probation violation.

Patrick was transported to, and remanded at the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail.






