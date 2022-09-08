Michigan Man Suffers Injuries in Indian River Bear Attack Tuesday

On Tuesday evening Wildlife Troopers were alerted to a bear mauling north of Glennallen on the Upper East Fork Indian River.

Wildlife Troopers made contact with 33-year-old Michigan resident Nicholas Kuperus at approximately 5:13 pm via a satellite communication device and then responded from Glennallen to the area.

Troopers made the trip via the state’s PA-18 Super Cub and found a place on a ridgetop to safely set down. He was transported to Glennallen and a waiting ambulance.

Troopers were told that Kuperus and his hunting partners surprised a sow and three cubs. The bear caused serious injuries to his arm but was ultimately discouraged with bear spray.


