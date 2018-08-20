Milano’s Employees Foil Would-Be Robber, Shots-fired

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2018.

A would-be robber is being sought after he fled an Anchorage establishment firing shots at his pursuers late Sunday morning APD reports.

Investigators say that at just before noon a “male suspect entered Milano’s Pizza at 1207 W 36th Avenue and attempted to remove money from the cash register.” The robbery would fail when an employee ran to the front of the store spooking the suspect who fled out the door.

As the foiled robber fled the scene, several employees gave chase. But, in an effort to discourage pursuit, the robber shot back in the direction of the pizza employees. The chase ended with no injuries.

Police ask that “Anyone who has information regarding this crime, but has not yet spoken to police… to call Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.”