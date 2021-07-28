Monday Chugach State Park Crash Victims Identified







Alaska Mountain Rescue Group volunteers with the assistance of HELO 3 accessed the steep, mountainous area in the Eagle River Valley and recovered the remains of the two occupants of the downed aircraft on Tuesday evening.

Troopers revealed the identities of the two deceased as 23-year-old Anchorage resident Dakota Bauder and 27-year-old Hawaii resident McKenna Vierra, who both perished in the Monday evening crash in the Chugach State Park.

The victims’ next of kin were notified of their passing.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident.





