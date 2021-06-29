Monday Night’s Campbell Airstrip Road Barricade Incident Ends without Incident

Location of Monday night's barricade incident. Image-Google Maps
Anchorage police responded to reports of threats made by a man later identified as 35-year-old Tyler P. Merritt at 9:28 pm Sunday night on Campbell Airstrip Road off of Tudor.

Merritt was located shortly after 11 pm barricaded in a vehicle a couple miles up Campbell Airstrip Road. This resulted in a large police presence in the area and the North Bivouac and Basher trailheads were closed down.

Approximately an hour later, at 12:09 am Tuesday morning Merritt complied with police commands and turned himself over to police.

Merritt faces charges of Fail to Stop, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possess While Intoxicated, and two counts of Assault III – Cause Fear of Injury w/Weapon. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.



