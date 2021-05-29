Morgan Rodman Named Executive Director of White House Council on Native American Affairs







WASHINGTON — Anthony (Morgan) Rodman has been named Executive Director of the White House Council on Native American Affairs (WHCNAA). He previously served as WHCNAA Executive Director during the Obama-Biden administration.

“The White House Council on Native American Affairs represents an important piece of the administration’s commitment to Tribal Nations,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who serves as Chair of the WHCNAA. “Morgan’s breadth of experience and previous leadership in this role will help him once again successfully lead the administration’s all-of-government approach to strengthening our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribal governments.”

“The White House Council on Native American Affairs plays an important role in the Biden-Harris Administration, representing an all of government approach to Native issues,” said Domestic Policy Council Director Ambassador Susan Rice. “Having a director with Rodman’s deep experience will elevate the work of the Council to address longstanding inequities within Indian Country.”

“It is an honor to serve in this role once again,” said WHCNAA Executive Director Morgan Rodman. “Under the leadership of Secretary Haaland, we have an opportunity to build on the work we began during the Obama-Biden administration and center the voices of Tribal communities as we advance our work on key issues such as climate change, Tribal homelands and treaties, and economic and clean energy development.”

Rodman is a member of the Cherokee Nation and Osage Nation. Originally from Oklahoma, Rodman has held the role of Acting Director of the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development for the past two years. He is a graduate of Harvard University and the University of Arizona School of Law.

The WHCNAA is an interagency Principals-level council that includes leaders from across the federal government. It was established by executive order in June 2013 in response to requests from leaders across Indian Country. After languishing during the previous administration, Secretary Haaland and Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice recently convened the first meeting of the Council in the Biden-Harris administration. Agency leadership and senior White House officials participated in discussions focused on improving Tribal consultation and formalizing the working committees of the Council. Several WHCNAA subcommittees have met since that initial convening, and are laying the groundwork for action items across the federal government.

Friday’s announcement comes as the Biden-Harris administration has prioritized getting resources out to Tribal communities to address the impacts of the Administration’s core policy pillars —climate change, racial equity, economic recovery, and COVID-19 response — through the American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan.

