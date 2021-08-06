Motorcyclist Dies in Kenai Spur Highway Collision Wednesday Evening







AST reports that a 40-year-old Nikiski man died as the result of a motorcycle vs SUV collision at mile 18 of the Kenai Spur Highway on Wednesday evening.

At 5:06 pm on Wednesday, troopers were alerted to a serious collision on the Kenai Spur Highway and responded along with local fire, EMS, and a Lifeflight helicopter.

Upon trooper arrival, a preliminary investigation was opened to find that “a Nissan SUV turned in front of a motorcycle that was traveling on the Kenai Spur Highway,” according to the report. The motorcycle impacted the SUV.

The victim, identified as Martin Marlin suffered serious injuries and was medevaced by helicopter from the scene to medical facilities but succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His next of kin were notified.

The SUV driver was transported to a Kenai Peninsula hospital with minor injuries.

While no criminal charges or citations have been issued, the investigation into the crash is continuing.

“Anyone that witnessed this collision that has not already spoken with the Troopers is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453,” troopers said in the report.





