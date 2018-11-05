Mountain View Shooting now a Homicide Following Death of One of the Victims

Alaska Native News Nov 5, 2018.

One of the women that were shot in the early morning hours of October 28th has died in the hospital this weekend elevating that investigation to a homicide, APD announced this weekend.

Patrol officers responded to the 4200-block of Mountain View Drive at 2:40 am on Sunday before last after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located two women outside of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body.

One woman suffered life-threatening injuries while the other suffered less serious wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity of both women were not released to the public.

According to the police investigation, the two women were standing outside of the Mountain View residence “when an unidentified suspect fired multiple rounds in their direction from a dark-colored sedan,” APD reported. The shooter fled the scene following the gunfire.







Police are still investigating the incident that has been elevated to a homicide and are still seeking information on the unidentified suspect. APD asks anyone in the public that has information connected to this incident to come forward with their information.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video, about this investigation is asked to call Dispatch at 911. To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.