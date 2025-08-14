Multi-agency task force makes 27 arrests during drug-focused operation





(Anchorage, Alaska) – Twenty-seven people were arrested in Fairbanks during a two-day operation led by the Alaska State Troopers’ Fairbanks Areawide Narcotics Team and High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force with assistance from dozens of law enforcement officers from local and federal agencies. The task force officers focused on crime suppression and cracking down on drug trafficking during the Aug. 7 and 8 operation.

In total, investigators seized $10,147 in suspected drug proceeds, five guns, 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of fentanyl powder, and 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Law enforcement arrested 27 people on a variety of offenses, including outstanding warrants, probation violations and new charges ranging from misconduct involving a controlled substance to attempted murder.

“We are thankful for the hard-working troopers and law enforcement officers who were able to take drugs and dangerous individuals off our streets,” said Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes. “Alaska State Troopers are dedicated to holding offenders accountable and we are grateful to work with our partner agencies to accomplish that shared goal. We will have more operations like this across the state.”

The operation was led by the Fairbanks Areawide Narcotics Team and HIDTA task force with assistance from the Fairbanks Alaska State Troopers’ patrol and criminal suppression units, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, Kenai Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, Fairbanks Judicial Services, Wasilla Police Department, Department of Corrections Adult Probation, Parole and Pretrial Services, Alaska Bureau of Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety maintains a statewide list of active warrants online, if you have an active warrant, you can turn yourself in at any police or state trooper office. To see the list of active warrants visit: https://dps.alaska.gov/ast/warrants