Alaska HIDTA Initiative Increases Enforcement Efforts After Increased Overdose Deaths





(ANCHORAGE, AK) – Alaska law enforcement agencies, as part of the state’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Initiative, increased their enforcement efforts in response to an increase in the deaths of Alaskans due to drug overdoses statewide in 2024.

Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, 22 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the state have partnered for a team approach to remove illicit fentanyl and other dangerous drugs from communities in Alaska. As part of these efforts, the agencies refocused their comprehensive efforts to interdict fentanyl and other substances at the Anchorage International Airport Complex, including cargo, parcel, mail, and passenger-carry modes of transportation.

As of December 15, 2024, law enforcement officers have seized just over 317 pounds of dangerous drugs transiting through the airport complex, including over 100 pounds of fentanyl. The fentanyl seized by law enforcement included 23 million potentially fatal doses destined for Alaska communities.

Through the HIDTA initiative, the Alaska State Troopers and United States Postal Inspection Service have increased efforts to identify and interdict drugs transiting through the United States Postal Service. The Alaska State Troopers and USPIS established a unique task force officer program, which, after completing additional training, allows Troopers to assist US Postal Inspectors in identifying and interdicting narcotics transiting the mail. The Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department, Anchorage Airport Police Officers, and local law enforcement officers from small communities have increased interdiction efforts at the passenger terminals in Anchorage to seize narcotics being carried by persons in their luggage or body. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has designated additional federal prosecutors to process search warrants for U.S. Postal Service parcels in an effort to ensure that search warrants are applied expeditiously and charging decisions are swift.

“In 2024, our office assigned multiple attorneys to handle search warrants for U.S Postal Service parcels suspected of containing illicit substances, quadrupling the number of search warrants processed compared to last year. Because of this prioritization and our strong partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Alaska State Troopers, parcel drug seizures have increased, preventing large quantities of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “We are grateful for the ongoing dedication of USPIS and the Alaska State Troopers in protecting Alaskans. Our office will continue collaborating with all investigative partners to disrupt drug trafficking through effective investigations and prosecutions.”

“Alaska’s local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are committed to doing our part to address the high rate of drug trafficking and overdose incidents occurring across our great state,” said Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes. “To those trafficking these dangerous drugs in Alaska, know that sooner or later, Alaska’s dedicated Alaska State Troopers and law enforcement officers will eventually catch up with you and hold you accountable for the death and destruction that you have caused our state.”

“The Postal Inspection Service is committed to ensuring the U.S. Postal Service is not a mechanism to distributing deadly fentanyl and other illicit narcotics,” said USPIS Seattle Division Inspector in Charge Galetti. “When investigative and prosecutive efforts can come together to identify and charge individuals who distribute drugs throughout Alaska, it makes all our communities safer. We thank our state, local and federal partners for all the efforts and resources they’ve put into helping the US Postal Inspection Service to aggressively investigate those who use the US Mail in support of their criminal activities.”

Participating HIDTA law enforcement agencies are encouraging the public to report suspicious drug trafficking activity to AKtips, which can be done quickly online while remaining anonymous. Just download the AKTips smartphone app for iOS or Android. Alternatively, you can submit a tip securely by texting the keyword AKTIPS, followed by your crime tip to 847411.

Funding for the Alaska HIDTA Initiative is designated through the US Office of National Drug Control Policy. The Alaska HIDTA program, designated in May 2018, is spread throughout the state, and includes partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. More information about the Alaska HIDTA Initiative and participating agencies can be found at akhidta.org.



