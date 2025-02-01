Murkowski Announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees





Washington, DC – Thursday U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the names of the young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. Military Service Academies for the class of 2029.

“These young Alaskans have shown exemplary leadership and dedication to their communities, and it is an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” said Senator Murkowski. “I extend my congratulations and best wishes to each of them.”

U.S. Military Service Academy nominees are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees will now compete against other candidates nationwide for a spot in the entering class. Though a congressional nomination to a service academy is an accomplishment within itself, it does not guarantee admission; service academies will make final decisions. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations.

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Alexander Borke – Anchorage

Rylan Forth – Anchorage*

Alexander Gilley – Thorne Bay

Noah Hall – Fort Wainwright*

Casey Knapp – Juneau

Landon Luebke – Eagle River

Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River*

Joshua Pak – Anchorage*

Madeline Rancourt – Chugiak*

Lars Robinson – Anchorage*

Katelinn Satterfield, JBER

Inca Shannon – North Pole*

Dylan Skaggs – Fairbanks

Cole Smith – Eagle River*

Uno Tate – Eagle River

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Sarah Baisden – Kenai

Maxwell Carson – Anchorage

Landon DeGraff – Anchorage

Rylan Forth – Anchorage*

Bethany Gravel – Anchorage*

Noah Hall – Fort Wainwright*

Malia Ilolio – Anchorage

Jabari Johnson – Eagle River

Dominic Keller – Eielson AFB

Mona Koko – Anchorage*

Grayson McDowell – Wasilla*

Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River *

Emma Marsh – Anchorage

Christian Mills-Price – Wasilla*

Ethan Morico – Anchorage*

Joshua Nelson – Anchorage*

Thomas Owens – Anchorage*

Joshua Pak – Anchorage*

Madeline Rancourt – Chugiak*

Lydia Schwartz – Soldotna*

Inca Shannon – North Pole*

Cole Smith – Eagle River*

Joe Staheli – Fairbanks

Tate Uno – Eagle River*

Isaac Winslow – Soldotna*

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY

Nina Adams – Wasilla

Tyler Drake – Anchorage

Kydan Echard – Germany

Scott Griffith – Anchorage

Mona Koko – Anchorage*

Christian Mills-Price – Wasilla*

Kai Miner – Anchorage

Thomas Owens – Anchorage*

Joshua Pak – Anchorage*

Lars Robinson – Anchorage*

Colton Savala – Wasilla

Lydia Schwartz – Soldotna*

Abigail Smith – Fairbanks

Tate Uno – Eagle River

Bryce Watts – Eagle River

U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY

Rylan Forth – Anchorage*

Bethany Gravel – Anchorage*

Carvin Hass – Juneau

Carter Johnson – Eagle River

Gordon Macko – Anchorage

Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River*

Grayson McDowell – Wasilla*

Ethan Morico – Anchorage*

Joshua Nelson – Anchorage*

Thomas Owens – Anchorage*

[*received more than one nomination.]



