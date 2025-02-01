Murkowski Announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees

Washington, DC – Thursday U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the names of the young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. Military Service Academies for the class of 2029.
“These young Alaskans have shown exemplary leadership and dedication to their communities, and it is an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” said Senator Murkowski. “I extend my congratulations and best wishes to each of them.”
U.S. Military Service Academy nominees are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees will now compete against other candidates nationwide for a spot in the entering class. Though a congressional nomination to a service academy is an accomplishment within itself, it does not guarantee admission; service academies will make final decisions. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations.
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO
- Alexander Borke – Anchorage
- Rylan Forth – Anchorage*
- Alexander Gilley – Thorne Bay
- Noah Hall – Fort Wainwright*
- Casey Knapp – Juneau
- Landon Luebke – Eagle River
- Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River*
- Joshua Pak – Anchorage*
- Madeline Rancourt – Chugiak*
- Lars Robinson – Anchorage*
- Katelinn Satterfield, JBER
- Inca Shannon – North Pole*
- Dylan Skaggs – Fairbanks
- Cole Smith – Eagle River*
- Uno Tate – Eagle River
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD
- Sarah Baisden – Kenai
- Maxwell Carson – Anchorage
- Landon DeGraff – Anchorage
- Rylan Forth – Anchorage*
- Bethany Gravel – Anchorage*
- Noah Hall – Fort Wainwright*
- Malia Ilolio – Anchorage
- Jabari Johnson – Eagle River
- Dominic Keller – Eielson AFB
- Mona Koko – Anchorage*
- Grayson McDowell – Wasilla*
- Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River *
- Emma Marsh – Anchorage
- Christian Mills-Price – Wasilla*
- Ethan Morico – Anchorage*
- Joshua Nelson – Anchorage*
- Thomas Owens – Anchorage*
- Joshua Pak – Anchorage*
- Madeline Rancourt – Chugiak*
- Lydia Schwartz – Soldotna*
- Inca Shannon – North Pole*
- Cole Smith – Eagle River*
- Joe Staheli – Fairbanks
- Tate Uno – Eagle River*
- Isaac Winslow – Soldotna*
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY
- Nina Adams – Wasilla
- Tyler Drake – Anchorage
- Kydan Echard – Germany
- Scott Griffith – Anchorage
- Mona Koko – Anchorage*
- Christian Mills-Price – Wasilla*
- Kai Miner – Anchorage
- Thomas Owens – Anchorage*
- Joshua Pak – Anchorage*
- Lars Robinson – Anchorage*
- Colton Savala – Wasilla
- Lydia Schwartz – Soldotna*
- Abigail Smith – Fairbanks
- Tate Uno – Eagle River
- Bryce Watts – Eagle River
U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY
- Rylan Forth – Anchorage*
- Bethany Gravel – Anchorage*
- Carvin Hass – Juneau
- Carter Johnson – Eagle River
- Gordon Macko – Anchorage
- Donovan Mahoney – Eagle River*
- Grayson McDowell – Wasilla*
- Ethan Morico – Anchorage*
- Joshua Nelson – Anchorage*
- Thomas Owens – Anchorage*
[*received more than one nomination.]