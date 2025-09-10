Murkowski Joins Colleagues in Introducing the American Grown Act





Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Angus King (I-Maine) introduced the American Grown Act, legislation requiring the Executive Office of the President, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in the United States. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) introduced companion legislation in the House.

“Alaska’s floriculture industry has rightfully garnered global recognition, as we grow the largest, most vibrant peonies in the world. It is well past time that our domestic federal agencies—particularly the White House, State Department, and Department of Defense—support American cut-flower growers and strengthen local economies that benefit from this industry,” said Senator Murkowski. “I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation once again, and sincerely hope my colleagues join us in standing up for American grown and domestic jobs.”

“If there’s one cause that can bring members of Congress together, it’s the commitment to Buy American,” Senator Sullivan said. “Every year, our federal agencies purchase millions of dollars’ worth of flowers and greenery for official events and ceremonies using taxpayer dollars. This money should benefit our American farmers and growers. By making this straightforward, patriotic principle the law of the land, we can support the men and women who power this industry—including the hundreds of hardworking growers right here in Alaska.”

“When the federal government spends taxpayer dollars on American-made products, those funds help small businesses, including many Maine people, succeed right here at home,” said Senator King.“Under the current system, the vast majority of flowers and cut greens purchased by the U.S. government are foreign grown, meaning the economic benefits are flowing to foreign markets. The American Grown Act is an opportunity to prioritize American-grown flowers, a simple fix that will boost both our flower industry and economy at large.”

“The American flower industry, and California in particular, grows vibrant flowers and greenery, and it’s important that the hard work of our country’s growers is supported. Our bipartisan bill ensures that the federal government continues to boost this robust industry while creating jobs and promoting American grown products,” Senator Schiff said.

“The Alaska peony farmers and the cut flower and foliage farms of Certified American Grown thank Senator Sullivan for highlighting our beautiful flowers,” said Rita Jo Shoultz, speaking for Certified American Grown and owner of Alaska Perfect Peony. “We also greatly appreciate the support of Senators Sullivan and Murkowski in the introduction of the American Grown Act. This legislation will not only add beauty to the White House and federal offices, it supports U.S. farms, generates jobs, and grows our economy for our families and communities. It would give me great pride to know the wreaths on our heroes come from the same country of the flag they carried.”

Full text of the legislation can be found here.