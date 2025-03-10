Murkowski Supports Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Ensure All VA Medical Centers Have Dedicated Nursing Spaces





Washington, DC – Friday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) in introducing legislation to ensure all Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers have designated nursing spaces. The bipartisan, bicameral Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act would ensure all medical centers managed by the VA contain a hygienic, private space specifically dedicated for nursing veterans, VA employees, and their partners. As of 2022, there were only 90 VA medical centers across the country with such rooms.

“There are over two million female veterans in this country, and yet only half of VA facilities have designated nursing rooms,” said Senator Murkowski. “We recently renamed the Alaska VA Medical Campus after Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson to ensure that all veterans feel welcome in these facilities, but it takes more than a name to follow through on the broader promise to make sure that women, as the fastest growing demographic within the VA’s constituency, see their needs being met. We must support female veterans and their young children however we are able, and a key part of that is making sure young mothers have clean spaces designated for nursing.”

“VA facilities should be equipped to serve all veterans, including nursing mothers,” said Senator Rosen. “This commonsense, bipartisan legislation will make sure that veteran mothers, VA employees, and their family members have access to a private and hygienic place to nurse at VA medical centers.”

“Every mom should be able to breastfeed in a clean, safe, and private space, and our veterans deserve the best,” said Representative Underwood. “As a nurse, I know the health benefits of breastfeeding for moms and babies, and our bicameral legislation will make sure that VA facilities are properly equipped to support veteran families.”



