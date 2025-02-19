Murkowski to hear from Alaskans in “Teletownhall” tonight





Washington, DC – Tonight, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will host a “Teletownhall” to hear from Alaskans who want to engage on federal funding, programs, grants, and jobs that are being impacted by executive orders and recommendations by the Department of Government Efficiency. All Alaskans are encouraged to participate.

TIME: 5:00pm – 6:00pm AKST, Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

TELEPHONE NUMBER: 855-756-7520, Ext. 120665#

Alaskans can call in to listen, or they can speak with a member of Senator Murkowski’s staff to be placed in a queue to speak with the Senator. All callers dialed into the call will have the opportunity to leave a voicemail following the conclusion of the event. Staff will go through voicemails, and follow-up with Alaskans.



