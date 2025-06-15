Murkowski Welcomes Eielson AFB Announcement on Microreactor Pilot Program





Washington, DC – Thursday, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) welcomed the United States Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Notice of Intent to Award the microreactor pilot project at Eielson Air Force Base (AFB). This announcement clears the way for the DAF and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to prepare an environmental analysis.

Microreactors are small nuclear reactors that can be transportable, offering operational flexibility that can benefit remote and rural communities. Senator Murkowski is a long-time advocate of microreactor technology, providing support for small modular and microreactors through her work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Energy Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). She has also worked to secure key policy provisions to advance innovative energy technologies through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and in her capacity as a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“This announcement, though long-delayed, is a very welcome development and brings us one step closer to having this critical next generation of clean, baseload energy technology to help power our communities,” said Senator Murkowski. “Microreactors have the potential to provide safe and affordable energy to remote rural areas, which is why I’ve been spearheading investment in this technology in Congress for years.”

