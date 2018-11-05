NEW Community Changemaker Grants for Native Youth
Leading the Way
Native youth are engaged, resilient, and strong.
Some are taking on leadership roles and participating in their youth councils. Others are forming their own youth groups or independent organizations to address issues they see.
For those young people who are stepping up to plan and
lead health and wellness events, the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) would like to help.
To support youth in their efforts, NIHB is offering Community Changemaker Grants.
Community Changemaker Grants
Community Changemaker Grants are small amounts of money ($250) that can help supercharge a youth-led health event.
They are open to American Indian and Alaska Native youth ages 14-24 years old.
The application is easy, but if you need help feel free to contact, Dr. Wendee Gardner, NIHB’s Native Youth Engagement Manager.
How to Use Community Changemaker Funding
Some will use Community Changemaker funding to buy T-shirts for a suicide prevention walk they organize. Others will use this funding to offer snacks and drinks at a round dance where participants learn about healthy foods. Some might even use the grant to cover the cost of a band at an event they organize on healthy relationships.
Application
Then either mail, email, or fax your application materials to:
Mailing Address:
National Indian Health Board
Attn: Youth Department
910 Pennsylvania Avenue SE
Washington, DC 20003
Email:
Fax Number:
1-202-507-4071
Who do I contact with questions?
Connect with NIHB’s Youth Engagement Manager, Dr. Wendee Gardner, at wgardner@nihb.org
or 202-548-7297.
For Printed Information about the Community Changemaker Grant:
Click here
for a one page handout about the grant.
Click here
for a grant application.
Wendee
Dr. Wendee Gardner, DPT, MPH
Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians
Native Youth Engagement Manager
National Indian Health Board
910 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Phone: 202-548-7297
Fax: 202-507-4071