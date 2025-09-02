New Trump Order Among ‘Scariest Things I’ve Seen in US Politics,’ Civil Rights Attorney Says





The new order, he says, would essentially allow “random fascist vigilantes” to “sign up to be a Brownshirt” for Trump’s militarized occupation forces



An executive order signed Monday by US President Donald Trump may permit “random fascist vigilantes” to help him crack down on protests across the country, according to one prominent civil rights lawyer.

The new order, which comes amid wider concern about Trump’s militarized takeover of Washington, DC, directs Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to ensure that each state’s National Guard is equipped to “assist Federal, State, and local law enforcement in quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety.”

To that end, it orders the secretary to create a “standing National Guard quick reaction force” that “can be deployed whenever the circumstances necessitate,” not just in the nation’s capital but in “other cities where public safety and order has been lost.”

Monday’s order calls for the creation of “an online portal for Americans with law enforcement or other relevant backgrounds and experience.” Agency heads then “shall each deputize the members of this unit to enforce federal law.”

Alec Karakatsanis, the executive director of the Civil Rights Corps, described it in a post on X as “an online portal to permit random fascist vigilantes to join soldiers,” adding that it was “one of the scariest things I’ve seen in US politics in my adult life.”

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on an internal memo discussing the creation of a “quick reaction force,” which outlined its objectives in clearer detail.

It called for 600 National Guard troops to be “on standby at all times so they can deploy in as little as one hour,” to “American cities facing protests or other unrest.” It did not specifically mention the involvement of civilians.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the pro-democracy advocacy group Public Citizen, said on Monday that the executive order represents a dangerous expansion of Trump’s authoritarian takeover.

“Freedom of speech and the right to assembly are foundational constitutional rights, and the Posse Comitatus Act prevents the use of the military domestically,” Gilbert warned in a statement. “The moves outlined in this overreaching and unnecessary executive action undercut those foundational rights and are egregious steps by a wanna-be-dictator who is placing the pursuit of power above the well-being of our country.”

During his second term, Trump has maintained friendly relations with far-right militia groups. He pardoned over a thousand people involved in the violent insurrection of January 6, 2021, including members of the militant Proud Boys group, which Trump infamously told to “stand back and stand by” amid 2020’s racial justice protests in American cities.

He has also met with its leader, Enrique Tarrio, who, along with Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes, had previously suggested after his pardon that their groups could help Trump serve “retribution” upon his enemies.

The Oath Keepers also notably used the same term “quick reaction force” to refer to its efforts to transfer weapons across state lines to have them ready in DC to help with efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss on January 6.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration—attempting to swell the ranks of Immigration and Customs Enforcement—eliminated degree requirements for new recruits, lowered the minimum age to 18, and introduced a fat $50,000 signing bonus, along with student loan relief.

In The Atlantic, technology reporter Ali Breland noted that members of the Proud Boys he’d been monitoring “seemed to be particularly pleased by the government’s exciting career opportunity.”

Since Trump took over law enforcement in Washington, DC, onlookers have described and documented countless egregious civil rights violations.

Jesse Rabinowitz of the DC-based National Homeless Law Center has described the dystopian scene on the ground in a post on X.

“There are full-on police checkpoints most nights,” he said. “Every day, multiple friends see ICE kidnapping people. Daycares are scared to have kids go on walks due to ICE.”

According to research by the libertarian Cato Institute published earlier this month, one in five people arrested by ICE have been Latinos with no criminal past or removal orders against them from the government, which they called a “telltale sign of illegal profiling.”

Karkatsanis warns that through his latest order, Trump has created a “vigilante portal” where anyone can “sign up to be a Brownshirt to brutalize poor people, immigrants, people of color, and anyone else who might dare to, say, go to a protest.”

He says that it “should be a nonstop emergency news alert,” but that “instead, mainstream news and Democrats are barely mentioning it.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.