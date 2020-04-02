Nikiski Man Involved in March 3rd Collision on Seward Highway Arrested on 20 Counts, Including Multiple SAMs

Alaska Native News on Apr 2, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Thursday that the semi/Legacy head-on collision that occurred on March 3rd on the Seward Highway may have been a suicide attempt by a Nikiski man who was the focus of a SAM investigation that was opened just two days prior.

Troopers said on Wednesday, that just prior to the collision that occurred just before 9 am on March 3rd at mile 52 of the Seward Highway 19-year-old George Napoka had stolen a Subaru Legacy and headed northbound. Napoka drove to Girdwood and turned around and headed back southbound. After driving just south of the Hope cut-off Napoka crossed the centerline intentionally and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling northbound investigators reported. The suspected suicide attempt resulted in Napoka being airlifted by LifeMed to an Anchorage hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators filed charges of Indecent Exposure I, Sexual Abuse of a Minor I X 2, SAM II X 2, SAM III X 2, Att. SAM II, in the case initiated on March 1st involving multiple minors on March 26th. A warrant reflecting those charges was issued on Tuesday and on Wednesday, April 1st, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation located Napoka at an Anchorage address and took him into custody.

Additional charges of Vehicle Theft I X 2, Criminal Mischief III X 2, Att. Murder II, Att. Assault I X 2, Att. Assault II X 2, Assault III X 2, Reckless Endangerment, and Reckless Driving were also leveled at Napoka.

Napoka was jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Center without bail on all the charges. Vinelink shows Napoka remains in custody as of Thursday morning.

“The Anchorage Service Unit and Bethel AST also assisted in the investigation,” AST said.





