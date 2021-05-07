Nikiski Remains Discovered April 29th Identified by SME







Alaska State Troopers report that the State Medical Examiner has released a positive identification of the remains located on a Nikiski area beach on April 29th.

People on the beach reported to troopers finding remains on the beach at that location and AWT recovered the remains and turned them over to SME for identification. The SME reported on Thursday that the remains were those of 37-year-old Anchorage resident Floyd Hamrick.

Hamrick was reported missing in December of last year. the SME’s office said that they could not detect any signs of foul play.

Next of kin were notified of the findings in the ongoing investigation.





