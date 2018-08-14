No Suspect in Monday Night East 20th Homicide

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2018.

APD says that they have no suspect information and have made no arrests in the homicide investigation in the Monday night shooting on East 20th Avenue.

Police responded to the 1000-block of East 20th Avenue at 7:28 pm on Monday night to find on man deceased at the residence. 

An investigation was initiated and as per evidence at the scene they believe that the incident was a targetted event. 

No suspect info is available at this time.

