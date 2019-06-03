NOAA Confirms Fifth Dead Gray Whale in Alaska

On May 28, 2019, NOAA Fisheries received a report of a dead gray whale in Chignik Bay, a community on the southern side of the Alaska Peninsula. The whale was first observed alive in an unusual locationunder the community’s dock. It was observed dead on May 25, and towed to a beach away from town due to concerns about attracting bears. NOAA Fisheries is attempting to gather more information and coordinate with community members to secure the carcass and, if possible, conduct a necropsy to collect samples, measurements, and ascertain cause of death.
This is Alaska’s 5th confirmed dead gray whale in 2019.
Another dead gray whale, this one in Chignik Bay. Credit Angela Daugherty