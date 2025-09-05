Noem Says Angola Chosen for Migrant Detention Because of Its ‘Notorious’ Violent History





The Louisiana state prison has been known for brutal working conditions, solitary confinement, and violence



As a court in Fort Myers, Florida prepared to hold the first hearing on the legal rights of immigrants detained at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the Everglades detention facility that a federal judge ordered to be shut down last month, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday said the Trump administration has found a new prison to house arrested migrants, and boasted that detainees will likely get “a message” from the facility the government selected.

The administration has struck a “historic” deal with the Louisiana state government, said officials Wednesday, and will begin detaining hundreds of immigrants in a new facility at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly called Angola and well known for its long history of violence and brutality against inmates as well as inhumane conditions.

Noem said in a press conference Wednesday that the prison, a former slave plantation, has “absolutely” been chosen due to its reputation for brutal working conditions—over which a group of inmates sued last year—use of solitary confinement, including for teenage prisoners; lack of access to clean water, sufficient food, and adequate hygiene; and violence.

“Absolutely, this is a facility that’s notorious. It’s a facility—Angola prison is legendary—but that’s a message that these individuals that are going to be here, that are illegal criminals, need to understand,” said Noem.

“Angola has a particularly dark history of abuse and repression that’s almost singular in prison history in the United States.”

An isolated section of the nation’s largest maximum-security prison will house “the worst of the worst” criminal offenders who are immigrants, said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, after whom the Angola facility has apparently been named. The area where up to 400 immigrants will be held is being called Camp 57, an homage to Landry, who is the state’s 57th governor.

Landry issued an emergency declaration in July to expedite repairs in the facility, which hasn’t held prisoners since 2018 due to security and safety risks stemming from its deteriorating condition.

“Angola has a particularly dark history of abuse and repression that’s almost singular in prison history in the United States,” Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the National Prison Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, told The New York Times.

As with Alligator Alcatraz, the administration has come up with a nickname for the detention and deportation center: “Louisiana Lockup.”

Landry emphasized Wednesday that “the most violent offenders” will be held in the facility, and said that “if you don’t think that they belong in somewhere like this, you’ve got a problem.”

The center, which is being run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contractors, was already housing 51 detainees as of Wednesday and is expected to hold up to 200 by the end of September.

Noem named examples of people convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault, battery, and possession of child sexual abuse imagery, who would be sent to the Angola facility.

The administration’s comments echoed earlier statements about Alligator Alcatraz, where officials said “the worst of the worst” would be held while they awaited deportation.

The Miami Herald and The Tampa Bay Times reported in July that just a third of about 900 people held at the facility had been convicted of crimes, which ranged from serious offenses to traffic violations. More than 250 people had never been convicted or charged with any crime.

One analysis in June found that nearly two-thirds of migrants who had been rounded up by ICE in the first months of Trump’s second term did not have criminal convictions.

