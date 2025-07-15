‘This Is an Internment Camp’: Lawmakers Horrified by Inhumane Conditions in ‘Alligator Alcatraz’









“I saw 32 people per cage—about 6 cages in one tent. People were yelling, ‘Help me, help me’,” said Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost.



For the first time, Democratic lawmakers were allowed to tour U.S. President Donald Trump’s sprawling Everglades immigrant detention center on Saturday. They said what they witnessed was “disturbing” and “disgusting.”

After Democrats were previously denied entry to the facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” three Democratic congresspeople from Florida—Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Jared Moskowitz, and Maxwell Frost—journeyed to the remote compound along with another group of Republicans as part of a state-arranged tour.

“Alligator Alcatraz” was erected within a matter of weeks and now contains approximately 900 people who have been rounded up as part of Trump’s “mass deportation” crusade, which a court determined was rife with illegal racial profiling.

The administration said they hope to fill the camp with as many as 5,000 people at a time.

Detainees have previously described heinous conditions to their attorneys, including worm and maggot-infested food, sweltering heat, and the denial of medication and showers for days at a time.

Though the Democrats who visited the facility were not allowed to speak with detainees or see their conditions up close, their descriptions of the facilities at a press conference following the visit paint an appalling picture.

Wasserman-Schultz described it as an “internment camp” where detainees are “essentially packed into cages.”

“Wall-to-wall humans. 32 detainees per cage,” she said. This, she noted, is unusual for immigration facilities, like the nearby Krome detention center in Miami-Dade County, where detainees are allowed to roam freely between buildings.

“The only thing inside those cages are their bunk beds,” she said. She later noted that in the unused dorm they toured there were already “bugs all over the mattresses that had not yet been used.”

“There are three tiny toilet units that have a sink attached to it,” she said. “They get their drinking water, and they brush their teeth where they poop, in the same unit,” she continued.

Frost said the lawmakers asked to view the toilets currently in use by detainees, but were denied and instead showed ones in a currently unused part of the facility.

He brought up prior complaints made by prisoners of the camp about the sanitation.

“Some of the biggest complaints we’ve heard is, yes, there’s three toilets, but a lot of the time, only one is working,” he said. “They get backed up: Feces being spread everywhere.”

Wasserman-Schultz said they also viewed a meal-prep area. While employees of the facility were given large, hearty portions, she says prisoners were fed a “small…gray turkey and cheese sandwich, an apple, and chips” that she said was far too small to sustain a fully-grown man.

Wasserman-Schultz also said she brought a thermostat to measure the temperature within the facility, which the Department of Homeland Security has claimed was “air conditioned.” She said that the area just outside the tents that housed the detainees was 83°F and said it was likely much hotter inside due to the body heat.

Moskowitz said there was “evidence of flooding” and “floors that are only about eight inches above the ground,” while other lawmakers noted that a hurricane or even a lighter tropical storm could prove catastrophic.

Last week, videos circulated on social media of the facility already beginning to flood due to a minor storm:

Alligator Alcatraz cost $450M and flooded in a day. It’s been raining nonstop in SoFlo this week, now imagine during a hurricane. Don’t call yourself a Christian while cheering on a cage built to dehumanize. Jesus fed the hungry; he didn’t drown them. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/sgVwIJNYfm — Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) July 4, 2025

Moskowitz also noted the extraordinary cost to assemble and run the makeshift facility, which is estimated to cost $450 million per year according to one U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press.

“Why are they spending all this money for this?” he asked. “One can’t help but understand and conclude that this is a total cruel political stunt meant to have a spectacle of political theater.”

The Trump administration has described the facility as a holding tank for “the worst of the worst” criminals as they await deportation. But according to reporting by the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, only a third of the people in the facility have criminal convictions, which range from crimes like attempted murder to traffic violations. More than 250 of the people in the facility have not been convicted of or even charged with a crime.

No outside journalists have been allowed to tour the facility, and there are no photos or videos available publicly beyond what has been released by the Trump government. The congresspeople on the tour were told they were not allowed to take any photos or videos inside or meet with any of the detainees.

Instead of being shown the conditions in which detainees were currently being housed, they were shown facilities that had not yet been filled. They were still denied access to some, including medical facilities.

Last week a group of Democrats in Florida’s state legislature were turned away when they attempted to tour the camp, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) saying they could not show up unannounced to perform oversight over a federal facility.

Frost said that there has been “ambiguity” about who has authority over the prison, but it was made abundantly clear during the visit that every decision being made was directed by the federal government.

“What we heard very clear is that ICE is giving them the directions from A to Z,” he said. “Which means members of Congress are able to come here unannounced. And we will come here unannounced.”

“Even with this invitation, so much was kept from us,” Frost said.

In a video filmed while riding back from the camp, Frost spoke even more candidly about what he saw and how much it disturbed him.

Though the congresspeople were not given access to the detainees and “pushed back” by security guards, Frost said, “We could see in, and we could hear everybody.”

“When those doors opened, what I saw made my heart sink,” he said. “I saw a lot of people, young men, who looked like me.”

“People were yelling, ‘Help me, help me!’ I heard in the back someone say, ‘I’m a U.S. citizen,'” he continued. “And as we were walking away, they started chanting ‘Libertad! Libertad! Libertad!’… ‘Freedom.'”

