North Pole Driver Chasing, Confronting Speeder Jailed on Assault Charges

A disturbance call went in to Alaska State Troopers went in at approximately 10:40 pm on Sunday night reporting an incident taking place between the occupants of three vehicles in the Mushers Haal in Fairbanks, AST reports.

The caller reported that one of the persons in the altercation was armed.

Troopers responded to the scene and opened an investigation into the incident. During the incident, 47-year-old Bobby Davids was contacted. It was found that one of the drivers had been speeding down Davids’ road and Davids took up the pursuit of the speeding driver. Davids followed the offending driver from North Pole, 19 miles to the Mushers Hall.







When the pursuit was coming to an end at the hall, Davids almost struck the vehicle he was chasing.

When queried whether he attempted to call troopers about the driver, Davids replied that he had not. When asked if he had attempted to contact Fairbanks police, troopers were told that he had not done that either.

As a result of the investigation at the scene, Davids was placed under arrest and charged with Assault III and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center with no bail set.

Alaska State Troopers urge citizens to report dangerous drivers immediately on 911 and do not attempt to take enforcement action. For more information on REDDI, please see the below link.

http://www.dot.state.ak.us/highwaysafety/REDDI.shtml