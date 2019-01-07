Northbound Seward Highway at Tudor Road Overpass Remains Closed for Repairs

- Home
(Anchorage) — Northbound Seward Highway at the Tudor Road overpass remains closed for emergency removal of a girder damaged during the Jan. 3 bridge strike. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) and contractor Sandstrom and Sons are currently working 24 hours a day to remove the beam in order to reopen the highway to northbound traffic.
Equipment mobilized to the site Saturday, Jan. 5, and two cranes assembled to assist with removal of the damaged girder. Work has included installing a crib to support the west half of the girder, and drilling the concrete in order to secure it for removal. The work is expected to take several more days.
Northbound commuters are asked to seek alternative routes throughout Anchorage. Southbound traffic is not affected and may continue to use the southbound lanes of the Seward Highway.
Commuters using Tudor Road overpass should be alert to new traffic patterns, lane restrictions, and speed reductions for the next several days.