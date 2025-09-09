Northcom Wraps Up Arctic Edge 25





U.S. Northern Command successfully concluded Arctic Edge 25, a joint and combined, multidomain field training exercise conducted across Alaska from Aug. 1-31. The exercise demonstrated readiness, enhanced interoperability and advanced capabilities in the Arctic region.

AE25 included participation from Northcom forces, First Air Force, Army North, Naval Forces Northern Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Special Operations Command North and Alaska Command. It also included participation from allied nations, including the United Kingdom and Denmark, as well as interagency partners such as the Alaska National Guard, FBI, Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Alaska state and local law enforcement and Alaska Native communities.

Key events during AE25 showcased the complexity and innovation required for Arctic operations. A joint explosive ordnance disposal team conducted mine clearance operations at Port Mackenzie and Cook Inlet, overcoming extreme tidal changes, high currents and limited visibility to capture critical observations for future EOD operations in the Alaska theater of operations. The team also recovered, transferred and exploited a simulated foreign unmanned underwater vehicle.

A joint Marine Corps/Coast Guard team executed a simulated raid to seize Port Mackenzie, thereby reestablishing force flow through the port, while the Army’s 3rd Transportation Brigade opened the unimproved port, conducting transit operations using austere facilities.

Additional highlights included High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid insertion missions, live-fire exercises, integrated air and missile defense engagements, and maritime security operations in the Bering Sea. These events provided invaluable training opportunities and strengthened Northcom’s Arctic readiness. Northcom also conducted cross-combatant command coordination and shared a common operational picture with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as Arctic Edge ran concurrently with Indo-Pacom’s Northern Edge 25.

Arctic Edge 25 demonstrated the ability of engaged forces to assure, deter and defend North America in an increasingly complex Arctic security environment. Lessons learned will inform future operations and strengthen Arctic readiness.

