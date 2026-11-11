









On November 11th 1919, one year after the sinking of the Princess Sophia at Vanderbilt Reef in Lynn Canal the Deep Sea Salvage Company attempted to salvage the liner but ultimately abandoned the salvage efforts.

A similar effort was made in 1920, but this one also failed when the company went bankrupt.

Princess Sophia was a steamship of 2,320 gross register tons (GRT) and 1,466 net register tons (NRT), launched on November 11th 1911, and had struck the reef in a horrific storm on October 25th 1918. All 364 souls aboard perished in the accident.

The vessel remains at Vanderbilt Reef, where it had slid into the depths. The only survivor of the horrible incident was a small dog who had swum to the safety of a nearby island.

That sinking was the worst maritime accident in the history of British Columbia and Alaska.