





On November 25th 1912, a major gold strike was reported along the Big Chena River, which is the main fork of the river of the same name.

It had been announced that a huge vein was found that was at least three feet wide and extended for 7 miles along the river. The news of the new find came as miners were transitioning from early hand mining to larger-scale placer and hard rock operations as mining slowed.

Mining was spurred in the area as prospectors surged into the interior to take advantage, and a new rush was initiated ten years after the initial discovery of gold in the area.

By 1912, 2.78 million ounces of gold was taken from Interior Alaska, making it one of the richest gold-producing regions in North America.