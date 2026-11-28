





On November 28 1886 as he was traveling from Victoria to Nulato, Charles John Seghers, the Bishop of Victoria and “Founder of the Alaska Mission,” was shot and killed by his layman Frank Fuller at a fish camp now known as “Bishops Rock” as he bent down to pick up his mittens.

The Bishop, Fuller and two native guides were on the last leg of their journey and expected to reach their destination of Nulato the next day.

Fuller was suspected of having gone insane by both Bishop Seghers and two Jesuit priests, Fathers Pascal Tosi and Aloysius Robaut, that had traveled part way with Seghers.