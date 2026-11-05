This Day in Alaska History-November 5th, 1910











Following the oil strike in Katalia, oil companies raced to stake out oil claims in Alaska.

In response, on November 5th 1910, President Taft withdrew all oil lands in Alaska from exploration and drilling.

The oil lands that President Taft closed down would not be released until definite surveys could be made and the petroleum potential was assured. This was done in order to make sure that the nation’s oil reserves would not be depleted.

Only the oil fields of Katalia were exempt from the closures, as they had been drilled by the Alaska Development Company after the discovery of oil seeps in 1902,